Egyptian Govt Sends 500 Nigerian Students Back To Sudan

The Egyptian Government has sent over 500 Nigerian students back to Sudan following the failure of two of them to provide either a passport or an Emergency Travel Certificate.

In a viral voice note, a Nigerian official was heard saying that students without passports or ETC had been instructed by the Egyptian authorities to stay back.

According to the voice note, the official said two students without any of the documents were impatient and joined their colleagues in the queue to return to Nigeria, but were discovered at the Aswan airport in Egypt.

He, however, stated that the Egyptian authorities were angry following the development and ordered that all the students should be taken back to Sudan to get the needed permits.

The official, who disclosed that legal actions would be taken against the two students, warned students at Port Sudan to behave in a coordinated manner to avoid being returned back to Khartoum.

He said, “Our children have spoiled the efforts that the Federal Government is putting in place to airlift them. All the students that have passports were allowed to move to the Egypt airport and those that do not have were asked to wait behind and an ETC will be issued to them as a formal document for them to travel. Out of impatience, two students without passports or ETC sneaked in.

“Now, the two students were discovered at the Aswan airport and the Egyptian authorities are angry. Now, all the stranded Nigerians have to go back to Sudan. They conveyed over 500 Nigerians and everyone will go back to Sudan. They will have to get an exit permit and then get another permit back to Egypt. This will cause a delay of almost 10 hours.

“Also, in the midst of the confusion, a child sneaked into Egypt. We cannot find him. Legal actions would be taken against the two students.”