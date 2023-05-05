Actress Killed In Exchange Of Fire In Sudan

The death of renowned movie actress, Asia Abdelmajid, who was caught in the crossfire between warring factions in northern Khartoum, has raised concerns for the safety of civilians in Sudan‘s capital city.

Despite the recent ceasefire agreement, fighting continues to impact residents.

Abdelmajid, 80, gained fame for her comedic roles, beginning with her 1965 play, “Pamseeka.”

Her performance was shown at the National Sports Hall in Omdurman during the first anniversary of Sudan’s first revolution against a military coup leader.

She also made history as Sudan’s first professional boxing actress before becoming a school teacher.

Tragically, she was shot and killed on the grounds of a school and was buried hours later.

The circumstances of her death remain unclear, as it is unknown which faction fired the fatal shot during the conflict in Bahri, a neighbourhood outside Khartoum.

The RSF armed forces and military forces continue to clash, with the military preferring aerial assaults.

RSF fighters claimed they thwarted an attempted police raid on Wednesday.

A UN’s top aid official warned that the desire to end the fighting is not yet apparent after speaking with leaders of the rival Sudanese forces.