Peter Obi Sends Message To Adenuga On His 70th Birthday

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has congratulated the Chairman of Globacom, Dr. Mike Adenuga, on the occasion of his 70th birthday anniversary.

Obi hailed Adenuga for his contribution to the growth and development of the nation’s economy through his productive enterprises that led to job creation, and provision of critical products and services.

In a series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, the former Anambra State governor said the oil tycoon is a symbol of hard work for the younger generation to look up to.

The LP flagbearer added that Adenuga’s desire for hard work, a knack for excellence, and a push for success reflect on the successful businesses he has set grown in the nation.

He wrote, “My Very Dear Elder Brother and Friend, Dr. Mike Adenuga, my kind thoughts and sincere prayers are with you on your recent birthday. You have hugely contributed to the growth and development of our economy through your various productive enterprises that led to job creation, provision of critical products and services, and others.

“Your desire for hard work, a knack for excellence, and a push for success reflect on the successful businesses you have set grown in the nation. You remain a symbol of hard work for the younger generation to look up to. I wish you well, now and always. Happy 70th birthday Sir.”