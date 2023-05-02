Tinubu’s Daughter, Iyaloja Folashade To Receive US Award

The daughter of President-elect Bola Tinubu, Iyaloja-general Folashade Tinubu-Ojo has been scheduled to receive the 2023 African Humanitarian Icon of Peace Award in the United States.

The three-day event to hold in Minnesota will begin on May 14 and peak on May 16. It is expected to be chaired by the governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz.

Other recipients of the award will be the inspector-general of police, Usman Baba; Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello; Eniola Aborode; Lawan Dalorami; Adu Sylvester and Cardinal James Omolaja.

Meanwhile,Folashade recently celebrated on Twitter after hitting over 5,000 followers on the platform.

Tinubu-Ojo, the Iyaloja General of Nigeria who joined Twitter in October 2022 had urged Nigerians to support and pray for her father in order to govern the country successfully.

Speaking at the Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADSN) annual lecture and special prayer for the nation held in Abuja, she said, “I called on Nigerians to pray and support our president-elect to make him succeed in making Nigeria the best for all. He cannot do it alone and Nigerians must support him, even after the elections.”

However, celebrating the milestone of hitting five thousand followers, Folasade appreciated her followership saying, “Thank you 5k followers.”