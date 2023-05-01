NIDCOM Gives Fresh Update On Evacuation Of Nigerians From Sudan

The Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) says it is still unable to move students evacuated from Sudan due to the crisis in the country into Egypt.

The Commission in a statement on Monday revealed that the authorities in Egypt are yet to open the borders of the country for the students to come in, therefore the students are still stranded.

NIDCOM added however that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) C 130 has already landed at the Aswan Airport in Egypt and the officials are ready for the evacuation.

While thanking NAF, NIDCOM reiterated that it won’t leave without evacuating the Nigerian students.

“The Egyptian border still not opened for our students, but the Nigeria Airforce is ready, the NAF C 130 landed in Aswan Airport, and they say “We will not leave without our students. Thank you @NigAirForce Nigeria,” the statement reads.

Ambassador Laments

Earlier on Sunday, the Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan, Safiu Olaniyan, gave an update on the Nigerians, including students trapped on the border of Egypt.

Olaniyan who lamented that Nigerian students are left without food and water, appealed to them to be calm.

He further stated that the Nigerian embassy in Sudan is not in charge of hiring buses for evacuating the students.

According to Olaniyan, the embassy officials are also facing the hardship caused by the war in Sudan.