Nigerian Varsity Student Slumps, Dies After Writing Exam

A student of Yobe State University, Damaturu Maryam Goroma has slumped and died shortly after writing her examination.

Goroma was on Thursday confirmed dead, according to her classmate Bukar Maisandari who expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and her colleagues in a Facebook post.

“Innaa Lillaahi Wa Innaa Ilaihir Raaji’uun. I received with a heavy heart the news of the sudden death of our classmate Maryam Lawan Goroma.

“She was healthy and hearty until today afternoon when she suddenly collapsed and was confirmed death shortly.

“May Almighty Allah forgive her shortcomings. May Al-Jannah Firdausi be her final abode.

“My deepest sympathy to her family and friends and to all my chemical (Engineering) colleagues. May Allah give you comfort to bear this loss. Ameen,” he wrote.

14 Die In Bauchi Road Accident

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of fourteen (14) people in a fatal road accident that happened today.

The Bauchi Sector Commander of the paramilitary agency, Yusuf Abdullahi, confirmed the sad development while reading out a Road Traffic Crash (RTC) report on Thursday at the state capital.

Abdullahi explained that the road crash happened at Zangoro village along the Bauchi-Darazo road.

He said five other persons sustained varying degrees of injuries in the crash, which happened at about 12:17 p.m. today.

Abdullahi disclosed that the accident involved one Golf 3 Wagon car with registration number AJ507GWA and one private Chevrolet car.

The commander attributed the crash to speed violation, adding that personnel of the corps cleared the scene of the accident as well as recovered N73,000, seven phones, one power bank and four small handbags.