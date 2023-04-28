10th Senate Presidency: Ndume Gives Condition To Back Zoning, Consensus

The lawmaker representing Borno South in the National Assembly, Senator Ali Ndume, has promised to support the zoning of positions in the incoming National Assembly if the process is fair and transparent.

Ndume also vowed to back the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership to choose a consensus candidate for the Senate President, and other positions.

According to the former Senate Leader, the decision to choose a consensus candidate would help manage the crisis that might emanate along the line.

Ndume added that in choosing the leadership of the National Assembly, equity, fairness, and seniority are the factors considered priorities in most democratic practices.

He said, “I am in the race if the ticket is left open, but if it is zoned outside of my zone, I will abide by the party’s decision if it is fair.

“Like I have always said if the party comes out with its zoning and it is fair because everybody should belong.

“We will wait for the decision of the party if they decide that fairness should be a priority in terms of the representation of zones, which is a fair thing to consider. Outside of that, the best thing is to leave the race open.

“Settling for a consensus candidate should have been the best but the primary consideration should be fairness. You reach a consensus when there is fairness.”