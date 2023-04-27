There Is A Popular Pastor In Lagos Sleeping With His Church Members – Nedu

Controversial media personality Nedu Wazobia has made some shocking claims concerning a famous pastor in Lagos State.

According to Nedu the unidentified pastor sleeps with female church members.

The On Air Personality made the claim during an interview on Naija FM.

Although he did not give any physical evidence, and did not mention the said pastor’s name or the name of the church, but claimed that he was hinted on what was going on in the church through his close friend, who attends the pastor’s church on Lagos Island.

Nedu’s claim is coming weeks after recounting his experience with two celebrities in a hotel in Abuja.

The media personality during a podcast shared how he walked in on two popular female celebrities sleeping with someone he knows.

He also claimed his friend paid a Big Brother housemate N3 million just to know her and also gave her almost $15,000 after sleeping with her.

Why I Can’t Marry A Virgin

Meanwhile, Nedu has revealed why he won’t marry a virgin.

According to Nedu, virgins are not good decision-makers, adding that nonvirgins make better decisions.

Nedu stated this recently on The Honest Bunch audiovisual podcast cohosted by him.

The comedian said most virgins believe virginity is their pride and all they bring to the table.

He said, “If I want to marry, I’ll not marry a person wey be virgin. I will tell you why. I think girls that are not virgins make decisions better. Most girls that are virgins they believe ‘Oh this is my pride. My virginity is my pride. My virginity is my value. I’m a 30-year-old and I’m a virgin. I’ve kept myself.”