Hakimi: Media Personality, Nedu Tenders Apology Over ‘Marriage Is Dead’ Comment

Media personality, Nedu Wazobia, has apologized over his comments about Achraf Hakimi‘s divorce saga.

This comes after the OAP came under heavy criticism after stating that women now see marriage as a poverty alleviation program, stressing that love in marriage his dead.

He said: “I no know if una don see that video or the message or the pictures of that PSG footballer wey them dey call Hakimi wey e be say him be 24-year-old and his wife dey ask for divorce. And the divorce wey she dey ask for, she dey talk say 50 percent of wettin the guy get make them give her.



“You see say marriage don die? In fact, if people believe anything for marriage before, the thing wey dey go on now with marriage for inside the whole world, people no want enter marriage again. Na most women, some of una, na e dey make some people no want enter marriage because una don turn the thing to poverty alleviation scheme.”



Following the backlash that trailed his comment, the OAP rendered an apology to everyone affected while emphasizing that his salary comes from their pocket; hence, he does not have an option but to oblige as they say.