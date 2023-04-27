Nedu Alleges How Popular Lagos Pastor Sleeps With Female Members

Controversial media personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel has alleged that a popular Lagos Pastor, whose identity he refuses to disclose, was sleeping with his female members.

The On Air Personality during one of his podcast sessions titled, ‘The honest bunch” made the claim when he opened up about how one of his male friends trying to date a female member of the church was turned down.

Nedu’s friend, according to the OAP, then deduced that the lady, along with many others, were sleeping with the Pastor.

Giving more hints on the pastor, he stated that both he and his wife preach on the altar and rotate time.

“He get one church wey young people dey go. He get one church wey dey for island, young people dey go the church. The pastor dey preach, his wife dey preach.

“One of my guy dey go the church, d babe wey he dey track for the church we no gree for him, na d pastor dey wipe them”, he said in Pidgin.

Nedu over the past few weeks has been in the news for his controversial take on issues relating to female celebrities and women in general.