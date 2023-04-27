Japa Is Not A Crime, Go If You Have The Opportunity – Femi Adesina Tells Nigerians

The special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina has defended Nigerian youths who are interested in relocating abroad for better opportunities.

According to the presidential spokesperson, the phenomenon, popularly called ‘japa’ is not new and it is not a crime for people to seek better opportunities outside the country.

Adesina stated this on Thursday during an interview with Channels TV while reacting to the growing concerns in recent times over the relocation of youths to foreign countries.

According to him, relocating abroad did not just start and anyone who has the opportunity of a better life should take advantage of it.

He expressed optimism that such persons would one day be in a better position and invest back in Nigeria.

“The japa syndrome has always been there. There is nothing wrong with people going abroad,” he said.

“If you think you have better opportunities abroad, by all means, go. It is not a crime. It is ideal for people to stay back and invest in Nigeria but we know the ideal is not always the reality at all times. And you must face it.

“I tell young people that if you have the opportunities to go abroad, and not go there to be a caregiver or do menial jobs that you can’t do in your country, please go.

“One day you will become a better person and invest in this country and this economy again.”