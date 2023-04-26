‘Nigerian Female Celebrities Date The Same Men’ – Ubi Franklin

Nigerian music executive cum talent manager, Ubi Franklin, has alleged that female celebrities date the same men.

Naija News reports that this is following the arrest of Nicholas Jack Davis, the ex-lover of actress Empress Njamah, who was alleged to have dated Ini Edo.

In a post shared on Instagram, Ubi claimed that female Nigerian celebrities unknowingly date the same men with the assumption that they are private and nobody knows about their relationship.

According to Ubi, he had once met one female Nigerian celebrity with someone’s husband when he took a flight from London to Nigeria.

He also said some female celebrities show off their latest acquisitions online in a bid to taunt others.

Ubi further urged female celebrities to engage in due diligence and know who they are dating, adding there are some women who are hard-working and aren’t showing off on social media.

He wrote: “What’s crazy about our female celebrities is they date the same men unknowingly, they be thinking they are private, and no one knows their business. Just to pepper us on sm.

“I flew with one, one day from London to Naija, and she was with some1 husband.

“Not judging anyone, but y’all got to do your due diligence and know who your dating.

“I know women pushing heavy stuff and you never see them posting on social media trying to prove anything let’s take it easy.”