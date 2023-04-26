Gunmen Attack Abuja Community, Abduct 29

Unknown gunmen have reportedly abducted no fewer than 29 people in a recent attack in the Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The victims include men, housewives and children. Naija News learnt they were abducted in the middle of Tuesday night from Yewuti village; the hometown of the immediate past vice chairman of Kwali Area Council, Alhaji Zubairu Jibrin Yewuti.

Reports revealed that two housewives, Zainab Umar and Aisha Zubairu, escaped while being led into the bush by the assailants.

The report added that those kidnapped include Idris Mohammed, Abdullahi Zubairu, Sani S. Magani, Peter Modu, Ibrahim Mamman, Yellow Abdulrasheed, Musa Suleiman, Simbiya Ishaku, Sumaiya Ibrahim, Muktari Yunusa and Mohammed Yeluwa and Rahmat Shagari.

Others are Sumaiya Abubakar Yelwa, Mohammed Yelwa, Maimuna Muhammad, Hussaini Ya Nda Agyana, Hamza Ibrahim, Lantana Yunusa, Nabila Agyana, Rufai Salihu, Nafisa Aminu, Kasimu Adamu, Abako Adamu, Abdulyakin Aliyu, Lukman Aliyu, Rahina Audu, Abdulrazak Usman, Sadiya Usman, Darius Samuel and Japheth Osu.

Daily Trust reported that the gunmen raided eight houses during the attack and whisked away their victims into the bush.

It added that the immediate vice chairman of the council, Alhaji Zubairu Jibrin Yewuti, confirmed the incident, claiming that his younger brother, Idris; two of his elder brothers’ wives and a child were among the victims.