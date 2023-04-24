Taraba: APC Expels Sabo Kente, Jimkuta Over Alleged Anti-party Activities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State has expelled a governorship aspirant, David Sabo Kente, and the Senator-elect for Taraba South District, David Jimkuta, for alleged anti-party activities.

Naija News reports that the chairman of the party in the state, Elsudi Ibrahim, made this known while addressing a press conference in Jalingo, the state capital.

He asked that Sabo-Kente stop parading himself as a member of the party and has recommended the Senator-elect to the national executive committee office for expulsion.

Elsudi insists he remains the chairman of the party as reinstated by the court against the controversies of a vote of no confidence passed against him by some members of the state working committee.

The statement reads: “You will recall that sometime in July 2022 the Executives of APC Kente Ward of Wukari Local Government Area wrote the Chairman of APC Wukari LGA calling for the expulsion of Chief David Sabo Kente on series of allegations and offences against the party as enshrined in the party constitution 2022 as amended.

“You will equally recall that the APC Wukari LGA severally invited Chief David Sabo Kente to defend himself on the allegations leveled against him by the APC of his Ward but refused to honour their invitations and abused them instead.

“On 12th August 2022, the APC Wukari Local Government wrote a letter to the State APC on the above complaints. Having investigated and confirmed that all constitutional procedures of fair hearing and disciplinary steps have been satisfactorily followed by both the Ward and Local Government level of the party in Kente and Wukari Local Government.

“The State Working Committee in its sitting on Thursday 20th April 2023 exercised its powers under Article 13.9 iv of the party constitution to ratify the decision of the APC Wukari Local Government Area.

”For the avoidance of doubt, Chief David Sabo Kente Stands Expelled from the All Progressives Congress and should stop parading himself as a Member of the Party henceforth.

“You will also recall that on 21-3-2023 the APC Fete Ward of Takum L.G.A.

“Leveled some offenses against the party by the Senator-Elect for Southern Taraba State Hon. Jimkuta S.U David. The APC Takum Local Government Constituted a 5 Man Disciplinary Committee that invited Hon. Jimkuta S.U David but he refused to Honour the invitation. The report of the Disciplinary Committee was submitted to APC Takum Local Government who in turn expelled Hon. Jimkuta S.U David from APC.

“In line with article 13.9 (iv) of the APC constitution 2022 as amended. The State Working Committee sat on 20th April 2023 and hereby ratify the action of the APC Takum Local Government with slight modification in line with 21.5 (h), (ii) by suspending him from the party but recommending to the National Executive Committee for his expulsion from the party for the plethora of offences he is found guilty of.

“Hon. Jimkuta S.U David Stands suspended from the party henceforth.

“We want to notify all Tarabans and All Progressives Congress Members from the southern part of the State that the following persons are the party Chairmen and Secretaries of the Local Governments Areas:

1. Donga L.G.A

2, Ibbi L.G.A

3. Takum LG.A

Habu Abdulrahman – Chairman

David Nulamuga Savala – Secretary

Yusuf Yusuf-Chairman

Joseph Sakya Muhammed – Secretary

Sirajo Sallau-Chairman

4. Ussa L.G.A

Sabo Bulus Joro-Secretary James Rimamsuwe – Chairman

Benjamin M. Yakubu – Secretary

Ibrahim Danji Jibatswen – Chairman

5. Wukari LGA

“David Yau Muhammad – Secretary”