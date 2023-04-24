Kogi Monarch Dies In Kidnappers’ Den

The traditional ruler of Aghara, a community in the Kabba-Bunu local government area of Kogi State, Chief David Obadofin, has reportedly died at the hands of his abductors.

Naija News understands that the late monarch and a lady identified as Temidayo Elewa were kidnapped by unknown gunmen from his farm in Aghara at about 11 pm on Easter Monday.

A widow, Madam Toyin Onare, was reportedly killed during the invasion of the farm.

The kidnappers are said to have earlier demanded the sum of N60 million ransom.

Reports, however, emerging revealed that following torture from his abductors, the monarch died last Thursday.

A source who reportedly spoke with Daily Posts said when the abductors noticed that Pa Obadofin was becoming too weak, they agreed to collect the sum of N2m for his release and that of one other lady, Elewa.

The source disclosed further that the kidnappers had blindfolded Elewa and relocated her to a different place in the bush in a bid to cover up their tracks while waiting for the ransom of Pa Obadofin to be delivered.

Before the ransom could be delivered to the abductors in the bush, Pa. Obadofin was said to have died. According to the locals, Elewa, who was abducted alongside the monarch, had been set free and reunited with her family since Saturday.

Naija News learnt that a mobile tailor who spotted her roaming helped her out.

“Elewa was picked up around the Obajana settlement by her family members on Saturday morning. She was taken to an undisclosed hospital for a medical check-up,” the publication quoted the source as saying.