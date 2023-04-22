Buhari-Led Government Begins Payment Of 40% Salary Rise Arrears 

President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has commenced the payment of the 40 per cent pay rise arrears for civil servants.

Some Federal civil servants who spoke with Punch on Saturday revealed that workers started receiving bank alerts of the arrears on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

A high-ranking civil servant who spoke to the platform on condition of anonymity in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, noted that the arrears came in alongside the April 2023 salary.

He said, “I received my own arrears today. Some of our other colleagues have also confirmed receipt of their arrears. It came in alongside our April salary.”

Another civil servant who spoke on the development in Ibadan, Oyo State capital said, “Yes, it is true. Though I am a teacher with a Federal Government school, I can confirm to you that I received my April 2023 salary alongside my arrears.”

This is coming days after Naija News reported that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige revealed that the Federal Government has approved a salary increase for civil servants in the country.

He said the government has increased the salary of civil servants who are on the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS) and in Ministries Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).