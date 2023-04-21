Stephanie Linus, Husband Mark 11th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photo

Nollywood actress, Stephanie Linus and her husband, Linus Idahosa are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary.

The actress via her Instagram page shared a throwback photo of their wedding picture while expressing gratitude to God for the “best decision of our lives”.

“The stare that got us here. Celebrating and being thankful to God for the best decision of our lives. Happy Wedding Anniversary to us,” she wrote.

In another post, she a memory of a surprise serenade from her husband at an event, where he sang a song to her on stage.

“A surprise serenade from my hubby! I saw this video, and I remember this day so vividly. We were at an event, and my husband took to the stage to serenade me with this song.

“I was pleasantly surprised, and it was àmazing to see the crowd go wild .Gosh! I felt this rush of love for him because I could feel his soul speaking to me. Ah! #Flyingwithoutwings #Happyweddinganniversary #reminicing.”

Born Stephanie Onyekachi Okereke, the actress tied the knot with her husband in April 2012 at a private event that was held in Paris, France.

Their union has been blessed with two sons.