No Plans For Public Lectures Or Speeches – Jack Ma Bags Honorary Professorship

The founder of Chinese tech giant, Alibaba, Jack Ma has bagged an honorary professor of business at the University of Hong Kong.

Naija News gathered from the South China Morning Post, a Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper wholly owned by Alibaba, that the development was announced by the University’s management on Friday.

The development is coming about five years after the same institution awarded Ma an honorary doctorate.

The University’s spokesperson was said to have revealed that Ma had accepted the professorship from its business school.

The Institute, however, noted that the billionaire business man would not be taking public lectures or speeches during the three-quarter professorship ending in March 2026.

The University said it welcomed Ma sharing “his rich knowledge and experience in business innovation and development,” noting that Ma has “no plans for public lectures or speeches.”

It was also learnt that the institute’s website now contains a profile of Ma’s highlighting his expertise in “management and strategy.”

The Jack Ma Foundation, a charitable organisation set up by the billionaire in 2014, told the Post that “after a hiatus from the world of education, Mr Ma looks forward to returning to campus life.”

It was learnt that Ma previously taught English for eight years at Hangzhou Dianzi University in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang before he launched Alibaba.

He also founded, in 2015, a centre for entrepreneurship in Zhejiang along with several Chinese business heavyweights.