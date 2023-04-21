List Of Nigerian Politicians Who Paid For Twitter Verification Badge

Microblogging platform, Twitter on Thursday removed the verification badges of some Nigerian politicians and others enjoying the free blue tick.

The mass removal of the blue tick which affected notable politicians in the country has also affected journalists, celebrities, Non-Governmental Organisations, and others.

Recall that the Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Elon Musk had stated that people enjoying free verified Twitter accounts will lose their verification badges on April 20, 2023, if they fail to pay for Twitter verification.

However, a check on the handles of some political figures in Nigeria shows that the verification badges disappeared on Thursday night while other politicians subscribed to Twitter Blue which cost $8 monthly and $84 yearly.

Below is the list of Nigerian politicians who paid for Twitter verification based on checks on their Twitter handles.