Impersonation: Man Offers To Pay Peter Obi’s Monthly Twitter Subscriptions

A Nigerian man identified as Ike Ihiala on Friday offered to pay the monthly fee for the verification badge of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Naija News on Thursday reported that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter, Elon Musk deactivated the verification badge from users on the Microblogging platform who had not subscribed for the blue-tick.

The Twitter account of the former governor of Anambra State was affected, while several other political figures, journalists, celebrities and others were affected by the development.

To keep the verification badge some politicians have decided to pay for the subscription to keep their accounts verified.

Ihiala who seems displeased with Twitter removing the verification badge from Obi’s account offered to pay for his subscription.

According to Ihiala, he is making the effort to keep Obi verified so that criminal elements will not impersonate the presidential candidate whom he described as the people’s President.

Ihiala in a post on his Twitter account on Friday wrote, “Since @elonmusk is personally paying for the @TwitterBlue Verification Badge of at least three celebrities, I’ll pay for the restoration/monthly subscription of the Verification Badge of the People’s President, H.E. @PeterObi.

“We don’t want criminal elements impersonating the People’s President in any guise on this super information highway.

“@Twitter, how do we go about this, ASAP?”