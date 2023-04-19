Rita Dominic Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Husband, Fidelis Anosike

Veteran Nollywood Actress Rita Dominic and her husband Fidelis Anosike are celebrating the one-year anniversary of their traditional wedding.

The 47-year-old actress, on Wednesday via her official Instagram shared photos from the ceremony which was held at her hometown of Aboh-Mbaise in Imo State.

“19th April, one year today. #tradiversary,” she captioned her post.

Her fans and colleagues have flooded her Instagram page dropping congratulatory messages.

Actor Charles Inojie wrote, “Wow, Now, now, now? E just be like say na yesterday for my eyes. Congratulations Queen.”

Actress Uche Jombo said, “Happy anniversary my people.”

Actress Shaffy Bello wrote, “Happy Anniversary darling” and prayed for more bliss.

Media personality Mo Abudu said, “Happy anniversary dearest. Much love always.”

The white wedding ceremony which was attended by families, friends and colleagues of the couple took place at North Yorkshire in England in November 2022.

Celebrities including Kate Henshaw, Chioma Akpotha, Blessing Egbe, Michelle Dede and Mildred Okwo were also present at the ceremony.