Popular Music Director, TG Omori Announces Plan To Dump Career
Nigerian music video director and cinematographer, ThankGod Omori Smith, popularly known as TG Omori, has disclosed he will be switching his career soon.
Naija News reports that the 27-year-old Lagos-born entertainer disclosed this on Wednesday via his verified Twitter account.
TG Omori revealed that when he is done with his ongoing music directing phase, he will become a p*rn star and give his fans something to talk about.
“After this music video phase, I’m going to retire and become a p*rn star so that y’all can watch me,” TG Omori wrote on the microblogging platform.
TG Omori’s revelation has attracted a barrage of reactions on social media as netizens aired their opinions.
See some of the reactions below:
“@Abolade_Bashir – Such a dream, God’s speed bruh
@BoiEmi_ – Please don’t do this to your Only fans
@Its_HBOA – I’m sure you got a small winny dwarfs will be your co actors
@precious_kali – Too much money they make you reason out of the box.
@Anifowo_Ayo – Werey , for ramadan fasting you still dey smoke
@Kobby4Desmond: “lol, with your directing skills, your porn videos are going to be classic ig.”
@oluwase17330228: “U gat to retire soon so u can gain cause video directing be like computer programming for a kid.”
@Djmackzy_11: “Just Playing I Know, How Much will they pay You?”