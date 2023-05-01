TG Omori Turns Relationship Expert, Advices Ladies On Choice Partner

Nigerian music video director, Thank God Omori Jesam aka TG Omori, has dished a piece of advice to ladies on how to go about choosing their choice partner.

Taking to his verified Twitter page, TG Omori averred that women should not be bullied into dating a broke person, as a decision on one’s choice of partner is personal.

He stated this via a tweet on Sunday night.

Boy Director, as he is fondly called, advised ladies to choose their partners based on their plans.

He wrote: “Your choice of partner is a personal decision don’t let them bully you into dating a broke person in the name of gold-digging. Look your life well and plan your aesthetics.”

Omori was reacting to the “gold-digging” slurs against materialistic women on social media by Internet trolls.

Trikytee Ties The knot With Edo Lover

Meanwhile, former Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ Housemate, Timmy Sinclair, popularly known as Trikytee, has reportedly tied the knot with his lover.

Naija News reports that photos making the rounds online captured the reality TV star and his beautiful Edo bride.

Trikytee can be seen donning the popular Edo traditional attire alongside his fiancee who was also dressed in red outfits with beads.

Recall that in 2021, the former BBNaija star hinted at getting married to his lover as he shared their pre-wedding photos on Instagram.