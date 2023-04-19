Minority Caucus Sends Message To Fintiri Over His Victory 

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has sent a message to the Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri.

According to the lawmakers, the results of both the main election and the supplementary poll, were clear evidence that Fintiri remained the clear choice of the people of Adamawa State.

Naija News learnt that the minority caucus on Wednesday in a congratulatory message to the governor signed by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu appreciated the people of the state for standing with their governor in resisting what it referred to as “desperate anti-democratic forces.”

The caucus noted that “ultimate victory further proves that no matter how much falsehood, tyranny and manipulations appear to thrive, the truth will always prevail at the end of the day.”

They also appealed to Fintiti to “remain focused and continue in his excellent delivery of service, particularly his massive legacy infrastructural development projects and empowerment of citizens for which the people of Adamawa State overwhelmingly re-elected him as Governor.”

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially declared Fintiri as the winner of the Adamawa State gubernatorial election on Tuesday.

A development that came days after the controversial Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Hudu Yunusa Ari announced the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Aisha Binani as the winner

Fintiri was announced the winner of the election and returned as the governor of the state after gathering the highest votes in the election.

Results announced by the returning officer of the election revealed that Fintiri scored a total of 430, 861 votes to defeat the candidate of the APC, Binani who got 396,788.