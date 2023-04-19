Just In: One Dead As Building Collapses In Abuja

A building along the Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse 2, near 4U Supermarket in Abuja has collapsed leaving one person dead.

According to reports, the uncompleted building with its faulty foundations caved in, leading to the collapse. Four persons were rescued alive, and one was fatally injured as rescue operation is currently ongoing.

The rescue mission is being jointly carried out by the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Federal Fire Service, Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and some volunteers.

When contacted, the Acting Director of FEMA, Florence Wenegieme declined comment on the incident, saying that she was on leave.

Recall that last week, a seven-story building collapsed in the Banana Island area of Lagos State with one reported dead while several workers at the site sustained varying degrees of injury according to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).