2023 Governorship: Full List Of States Won By APC, PDP, LP, NNPP After Supplementary Elections

Elections were conducted in twenty-eight states of the federation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Though several political parties participated in the exercise, Naija News reports that only the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP), and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) won at least one state or more during the governorship polls.

Though the general elections were held on March 18, 2023, across the nation, the results of Kebbi and Adamawa States were declared inconclusive and INEC conducted supplementary polls on Saturday, April 15 to decide the eventual winners.

After the conclusion of the supplementary election, APC candidate, Nasiru Idris was declared the winner of the Kebbi State governorship election while Ahmadu Fintiri of the PDP emerged winner in Adamawa State.

The final breakdown of the governorship election results shows APC won 16 states, PDP won 10 states while LP and NNPP won one state each.

Below is a breakdown of the states won by the political parties and their governorship candidates in the 2023 elections.

APC

Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman – Kwara State

Mai Mala Buni – Yobe State

Inuwa Yahaya – Gombe State

Dapo Abiodun – Ogun State

Umar Namadi – Jigawa State

Dikko Umar Radda – Katsina State

Babajide Sanwo-Olu – Lagos State

Ahmed Aliyu – Sokoto State

Abdullahi Sule – Nasarawa State

Bassey Otu – Cross River State

Francis Nwifiru – Ebonyi State

Umar Bago – Niger State

Babagana Zulum – Borno State

Hyacinth Alia – Benue State

Uba Sani – Kaduna State

Nasiru Idris – Kebbi State

PDP

Seyi Makinde – Oyo State

Umo Eno – Akwa Ibom State

Bala Mohammed – Bauchi State

Caleb Mutfwang – Plateau State

Sheriff Oborevwori – Delta State

Siminaliayi Fubara – Rivers State

Kefas Agbu – Taraba State

Dauda Lawal – Zamfara State

Ahmadu Fintiri – Adamawa State

Peter Mbah – Enugu State

LP

Alex Otti – Abia State

NNPP

Abba Kabir Yusuf – Kano State