2023 Governorship: Full List Of States Won By APC, PDP, LP, NNPP After Supplementary Elections
Elections were conducted in twenty-eight states of the federation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.
Though several political parties participated in the exercise, Naija News reports that only the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP), and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) won at least one state or more during the governorship polls.
Though the general elections were held on March 18, 2023, across the nation, the results of Kebbi and Adamawa States were declared inconclusive and INEC conducted supplementary polls on Saturday, April 15 to decide the eventual winners.
After the conclusion of the supplementary election, APC candidate, Nasiru Idris was declared the winner of the Kebbi State governorship election while Ahmadu Fintiri of the PDP emerged winner in Adamawa State.
The final breakdown of the governorship election results shows APC won 16 states, PDP won 10 states while LP and NNPP won one state each.
Below is a breakdown of the states won by the political parties and their governorship candidates in the 2023 elections.
APC
Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman – Kwara State
Mai Mala Buni – Yobe State
Inuwa Yahaya – Gombe State
Dapo Abiodun – Ogun State
Umar Namadi – Jigawa State
Dikko Umar Radda – Katsina State
Babajide Sanwo-Olu – Lagos State
Ahmed Aliyu – Sokoto State
Abdullahi Sule – Nasarawa State
Bassey Otu – Cross River State
Francis Nwifiru – Ebonyi State
Umar Bago – Niger State
Babagana Zulum – Borno State
Hyacinth Alia – Benue State
Uba Sani – Kaduna State
Nasiru Idris – Kebbi State
PDP
Seyi Makinde – Oyo State
Umo Eno – Akwa Ibom State
Bala Mohammed – Bauchi State
Caleb Mutfwang – Plateau State
Sheriff Oborevwori – Delta State
Siminaliayi Fubara – Rivers State
Kefas Agbu – Taraba State
Dauda Lawal – Zamfara State
Ahmadu Fintiri – Adamawa State
Peter Mbah – Enugu State
LP
Alex Otti – Abia State
NNPP
Abba Kabir Yusuf – Kano State