Drama As Factional LP Chairman, Apapa Says Obi Is Not Qualified To Be President, Dissolves Presidential Campaign Council

The factional Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Bashir Apapa on Tuesday took many by surprise following his claim that the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi is not qualified to rule Nigeria.

Naija News gathered that Apapa also declared the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party as illegal.

According to Apapa, the presence of Julius Abure in the meeting shows that he is disobedient to the Federal High Court Order in Abuja.

The court order had restrained the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure and three others from parading themselves as officials of the Party.

Apapa faction noted that it had access to a letter of invitation to the Asaba NEC meeting of the LP signed by Abure and said he has no such powers given the restraining order of the court.

The statement released Apapa faction reads: “that following the anti-party activities and disobedience to court order of the FCT High Court through the illegal suspension and expulsion of national working committee members under the leadership of Alh. Bashiru Lamidi Apapa, the NWC members meet this afternoon, after receiving information and letter by the restrained former national chairman Julius Abure and Former National Secretary inviting elected members of national assembly to observe their illegal NEC meeting of our party.

“By this rascality exhibited by these miscreants, the national working committee of our party led by Alhaji Lamidi Apapa hereby, suspend the following officers with immediate effects;

Ladi Iliya Deputy National Chairman NLC, Ayo Olorunfemi, Deputy National Chairman TUC, Kennedy Chigozie Ahanotu, Deputy National Secretary, Dudu Manuga, National Women Leader and Innocent Okeke. National Vice Chairman South East.”

The statement signed by Arabambi stated that “the party also frowns at the gross misconduct of Mr Peter Obi who is vigorously pursuing ethnic cleansing.

“Peter Obi’s mission was to amputate the Labour party structure so that he and his gang of ethnic bigots would take over the party and fix his wife as the new national women leader of the party to continue his trade.

“We want the world to know that Peter Obi was not properly nominated as our party flag bearer which we pointed out to him and the reason he wanted all of us opposed to his illegal candidacy out by all means.

“Peter Obi is not fit to govern Nigeria for his involvement in the gross disobedience to the FCT high court order as this is an evidence that he will cause civil unrest , turn nigeria to banana republic and lawlessness where rule of law will be a thing of the past.

“Finally the national working committee of our party hereby dissolved the presidential campaign council with immediate effect.”