Labour Party NEC Suspends Acting Chairman, Apapa, Others [Full List]

The Labour Party National Executive Council (NEC) has suspended the Acting National Chairman, Lamidi Apapa and five others for anti-party activities.

Those suspended include Alh. Saleh Lawal – Deputy National Secretary; Rawland Daramola- National Financial Secretary; Prince Reuben Favour – National Vice – Chairman, South-South; Secretary; Samuel Akingbade, National Legal Adviser and Mohammed Akali, National Vice – Chairman, North-East.

Naija News reports that no reason was given for their suspension of the party chieftains.

The NEC also reaffirmed and upheld the decision of the Akure convention which expelled the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Comrade Arabambi Abayomi.

The NEC, during a meeting in Asaba, the Delta state capital, announced the suspension of Apapa and his acting executive.

The party passed a vote of confidence on the Abure – led NWC at the meeting.

The NEC meeting was attended by members of the National Working Committee; State Chairmen; State Secretaries; the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi; National Assembly members-elect; Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC)

The NEC also extended the tenure of the present National Working Committee of the party by one year.

Recall that Apapa and five others, on April 6, 2023 took over the affairs of the party following the ruling of a Federal High Court which restrained Julius Abure and three others from parading himself as chairman of the party.

Acting on the restraining order of the court, Apapa, who is the Vice Chairman, South, took over the leadership of the party pending when the court order would be vacated.