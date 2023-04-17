Top Nollywood Actor Reacts As Anikulapo Gets 16 AMVCA Nominations

Veteran Nollywood actor Bolaji Amusan aka Mr Latin has congratulated filmmaker Kunle Afolayan on his hit movie Anikulapo bagging 16 nominations at the AMVCA.

The movie, which was directed and co-produced by Kunle Afolayan, starred actors such as Bimbo Ademoye, Kunle Remi, Sola Sobowale, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Taiwo Hassan, Yinka Quadri, and Eyiyemi Afolayan among others.

So popular was Anikulapo that it was the most searched movie on Google by Nigerians in 2022.

Reacting to the nomination, Latin via his Instagramon Monday, April 17 congratulated Kunle. “Congratulations ANIKULAPO @kunleafo,” he wrote.

Yinka Quadri wrote in the comment section, Congratulations to all Yoruba Nollywood.”

Anikulapo’s nominations in the voting categories include Bimbo Ademoye for Best Actress in a Drama, Movie or TV Series; Yinka Quadri and Taiwo Hassan for Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series); and Sola Sobowale for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama, Movie or TV Series.

The movie’s nominations in the non-voting categories include Sola Dada for Best Writer in Movie or TV Series; Lanre Omofaiye for Best Lighting Designer in Movie or TV Series; Kunle Afolayan for Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series: Yoruba; Kent Edunjobi for Best Soundtrack in Movie or TV Series.

Others are Temitope Folarin for Best Picture Editor in Movie or TV Series; Anu Afolayan for Best Sound Editor in Movie or TV Series; Jonathan Kovel for Best Cinematographer; Kunle Afolayan for Best Director; Hakeem Effects Onilogbo for Best Makeup Artist Movie or TV Series; Kunle Afolayan for Best Movie West Africa.

Others are Toyin Ogundeji for Best Costume Designer Movie/TV Series; and Kunle Afolayan for Best Overall Movie.