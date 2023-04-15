UK Govt Replies Premium Times’ On Enquiry About Peter Obi’s Arrest, Detention

The United Kingdom (UK) Government has responded to the letter of Premium Times requesting the details of the arrest and detention of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Naija News had earlier reported that the UK immigration officials at Heathrow Airport in London detained Obi.

Obi-Datti media office said Obi was detained after being accosted by an immigration officer who handed him a detention note and told him to step aside.

The UK Government, however, declined to provide sufficient details about Obi’s arrest as requested by the news platform.

In a short reply on Thursday, the UK authorities said they do not comment on individual cases.

“We do not comment on individual cases,” Chloe Newman, senior communications officer – of Newsdesk Communications Directorate, stated in the reply on Thursday.

The platform on the 13 of April 2023 had written the letter to understand the circumstances surrounding Obi’s ordeals in the UK.

It remains unclear if Obi was deported and if he still possesses a valid UK access visa at the moment following his last week’s ordeal in London.

Obi contested in the presidential election held on the 25th of February, 2023 which was won by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.