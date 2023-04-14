Watch Final Moment Of Italian-Nigerian Volleyball Star, Ituma Who Died After Falling From Hotel Window

A CCTV footage showing the final moments of Italian-Nigerian Volleyball Star, Julia Ituma, who died after falling from a hotel window in Istanbul Turkey, has surfaced on social media.

In a security footage from inside the hotel, the 18-year-old is seen talking on the phone in a hallway in the evening hours, and then sitting outside the door to her room for about an hour in a “pensive and thoughtful” way, before entering her room for the last time, police said.

Julia, 18, who played for both the Piedmontese club and the national youth teams, had just competed in the women’s Champions League semifinal against Eczacibasi.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are currently unknown. Following their 3-0 defeat, the Igor Novara players and staff had returned to the hotel when the tragedy occurred.

According to CNN, Ituma was discovered motionless on the ground outside the Valley Hotel at around 5.30am on Thursday. She was pronounced dead shortly after paramedics and emergency responders arrived at the scene.

Local police confirmed that an investigation into the incident has begun. Her body was later sent for forensic examination in order to determine the cause of her tragic death.

Ituma was born in 2001 in Milan to Nigerian parents and was regarded as one of Italy’s most promising volleyball players. She began playing volleyball when she was 11 years old.

She had joined Igor Gorgonzola Novara three seasons before, having transferred from Club Italia. Ituma had recently finished the season with Igor, finishing fifth in the national Serie A1 league.

Watch video below;