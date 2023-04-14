Italian Volleyball Federation Confirms Demise Of Nigerian-Born Julia Ituma

Italian Volleyball Federation has confirmed the demise of Nigerian-born Italian fast-rising volleyball female player Julia Ituma who was reported dead on Thursday, April 13.

Julia Ituma reportedly died after falling off from a hotel window in Turkey where she has been plying her trade as a volleyball player.

The incident happened after her Volleyball team Eczacibas lost in the women’s volleyball Champions League semifinal.

According to Turkish investigators, the 18-year-old Ituma was residing on the sixth floor of an Istanbul hotel before her sudden demise.

The body of the youngster born in Italy to Nigerian parents was discovered in front of the hotel at 5:30 a.m. local time on Thursday, according to the Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah.

Italian Volleyball Federation President Giuseppe Manfredi said in a statement on Friday, “We are all dismayed by this tragedy which affects not only the volleyball world but all of Italian sport.

“My first thought goes to Julia’s family, to whom I send my deepest condolences and I guarantee that the Italian Volleyball Federation will provide maximum support.”

While her Turkish club, Eczacibas added, “With deep sorrow and emotion the untimely death of Italian volleyball player Julia Ituma.”

“The tragedy occurred in the early hours of the day and the specifics of the incident are being investigated by the Turkish police.”