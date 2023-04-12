Why I Won’t Back PDP, LP, NNPP, Others To Take Leadership Of 10th NASS – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has vowed not to back the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or any opposition in their alleged move to take over the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News reports that speculations had emerged last week that opposition parties are planning to take over the leadership of the House of Representatives despite the All Progressives Congress producing most of the lawmakers. These speculations were heightened when opposition parties met.

But speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, Wike said he wouldn’t back the PDP to install presiding officers for the National Assembly.

While insisting that Rivers federal lawmakers would not be part of it, the governor said prominent members of the APC interested in the offices of the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives had reached out to him to indicate their interests.

He said: “People have come to see me. Wase (Hon. Ahmed Idris) has come. Senator Godswill Akpabio has come, Governor David Umahi has come, and Uzor Kalu has called me on phone from the US severally. And what am I saying? I’m not from their party, but first of all, democracy entails that the majority should have their way.

“I have heard and read people saying that the opposition parties are meeting to take over the leadership of the National Assembly. They won’t take it. It’s not possible. Even me, I will not support that.”

Wike charged PDP and other opposition parties to allow the APC leadership to choose the next principal officers of the National Assembly, adding that the minority caucus in both chambers of the National Assembly should form a robust opposition to challenge the ruling party.

He said: “APC should still produce the leadership of the Assembly. Nobody should count Rivers State as part of the agenda to take over the leadership of the National Assembly. PDP can’t tell us that. Did they support us to win election? They can’t tell us that.

“I will not support that kind of move where you want to take over the leadership of the National Assembly as an opposition. I won’t do that. There are so many politicians who are very selfish. I’m not one of them.”

Naija News reports that aside from the PDP, other opposition parties in the National Assembly include the Labour Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party, Action Democratic Party, and All Progressives Grand Alliance.