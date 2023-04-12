Comedian AY Reacts As Basketmouth Denies Ever Being His Friend (Video)

Nigerian comedian cum actor, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has dedicated a song to his colleague, Basketmouth, at a recent concert.

Naija News reported that Basketmouth, in a recent feature at podcast titled the ‘Honest Bunch crew’ with media personality, Nedu, said he and AY have never been friends or had any close relationship.

The comedian alleged that AY was using lies about their feud to promote his upcoming show, stating that was his usual style.

According to him, 90% of AY’s revelations during the recent chat with media personality, Chude Jideonwo are all lies.

However, in a video sighted online, the comedian during his AY Live Easter concert on Sunday, April 9, 2023, was captured singing Spyro and Tiwa Savage’s hit song, ‘Who is your guy’.

The filmmaker changed the lyrics of the song as he dedicated it to Basketmouth, declaring that the comedian is his guy.

Watch video below:

Photo Of Basketmouth Smiling With AY Emerges

Meanwhile, a picture of Basketmouth and AY captured together as ‘buddies’ has surfaced online following the statement of Basketmouth denying ever being friends with comedian AY.

A few hours after the interview made the rounds online, social media users dug up a photo of the duo pictured together years back at an event.