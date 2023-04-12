Attempted Arrest: Why Is Peter Obi Sending Third Parties To Tell Half The Story? – Sowore

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has said that there is something suspicious about the attempted arrest story of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News recalls that earlier reports had indicated that UK immigration had detained Obi for hours and interrogated him after his British Airways plane landed at Heathrow Airport on Friday morning over alleged impersonation.

A close associate who served under Obi while he was the governor of Anambra State, Prof. Stella Okunna disclosed this via a post on Facebook.

Also, confirming the incident, the Obi-Datti media office said the LP presidential candidate was questioned at the airport for a long time which seemed quite strange considering that he had lived for over a decade in the country.

Reacting via Twitter, Sowore wondered how Obi’s identity was mistaken when there is a modern biometric passport with his fingerprints and biometric identity.

He insisted that something suspicious is happening

He wrote, “There is something suspicious about @peterobi’s UK “Immigration Story,” because I don’t see how a modern biometric passport with his fingerprints and biometric identity could lead to his being seen as an “impersonator” or a clone, more curious is why he’s sending third parties to tell half of the story. Something fishy is going on! #Revolutionnow”