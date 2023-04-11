Insecurity: Buhari Is Leaving Nigeria Better Than He Met It – Femi Adesina

President Muhammadu Buhari, is said to be leaving the country in a better state in terms of fighting insecurity than he met it.

Naija News reports that this is as the presidency has boasted about the achievements of the president in the area of insecurity ravaging most parts of the country.

According to the Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina his principal come May 29 would be leaving Nigeria “far better” than he met it.

The presidential aide insisted that the president has done his best in tackling Nigeria’s multifarious security challenges since he assumed office in May 2015.

Adesina, while responding to the fact that verifiable data reveals that between May 2015 and May 2022, over 55,000 Nigerians were killed by terrorists, bandits and armed gangs on Monday during Channels Television’s Politics Today programme insisted that his principal has done his best and would be leaving power with better security records than he met in 2015.

He advanced that “The figure has been coming down progressively over the years and it’s a fact of history. Nobody can change it.”

Asked whether the situation has improved, he said, “far better”.

“In 2015, we knew where Nigeria was. Minimum of 17 local governments in this country were under the control of insurgents.

“Talking of control, I mean they were sitting in emir palaces, they sitting in the seats of the local government chairmen. NYSC could not even do orientation; they could not even post people to those places.

“Is that what happens today? No. The emirs are back in their palaces. The local government chairmen are back in their offices. NYSC orientation are opening in those states and corpers are being posted to those states. Are you now telling me there have been no improvement? No, let’s be factual,” the presidential spokesman said