Ex-NUC Boss, Abdulkadir Dies At 79

A former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Idris Abdulkadir on Monday died at age 79 in Abuja.

Abdulkadir until his death was the Chairman Board of Trustees of Zaria Education Development Association (ZEDA).

His death was confirmed by the spokesperson of the ZEDA, Mohammed Bello Habib in a statement released on Monday.

According to Habib, the deceased’s family disclosed that Abdulkadir died in the early hours of Monday after a protracted illness.

The Professor of Veterinary Medicine was survived by a wife and ten children.

Abdulkadir was a Professor of Veterinary Medicine at ABU Zaria, who rose through the ranks to become Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the University.

He was appointed the Executive Secretary of NUC and moved from Lagos to Abuja where he succeeded in building the magnificent edifice on Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Maitama, Abuja which is now the Headquarters of the Commission.

An auditorium in the Commission was named after him as ‘Prof Idris Abdulkadir Auditorium’.

He was the pioneer Chairman of, Governing Board of the defunct Zaria Pharmaceutical Company (ZPC) Ltd, Zaria, manufacturers of the ‘ZARINJECT disposable syringes and needles.

He was also Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Kaduna State University (KASU), Kaduna.

He was buried in Abuja in accordance with Islamic Injunction.