‘Dethroning A Diety Won’t Be Piece Of Cake’ – Peter Obi Gets Strong Warning

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has been warned that getting victory through the election petition tribunal won’t be a stroll in the park.

An evangelist cum politician, Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko stated this during an interview with Daily Trust about the outcome of the 2023 presidential elections in Nigeria.

Ugochukwu-Uko, who is the founder of the Igbo Youth Movement (IYM) and Secretary General, Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA) spoke about experiences from the 2023 polls, particularly in the southeast.

He added that restructuring is a must if Nigeria wants to make progress and stamp out impunity.

The evangelist/politician disclosed that he personally warned Peter Obi that the task of going to the tribunal won’t be an easy one but he doesn’t want to talk too much so as not to be dragged into the politics of the election.

Asked about his take on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party who has gone to the tribunal, Ugochukwu-Uko replied: “I warned him face to face that dethroning and replacing the deity you have all worshipped and benefited from over the decades won’t be a piece of cake. That is the much I can say on this because I don’t want to be dragged into the election and the politics of it. My simple message to all is that a restructured Nigeria will make it impossible for this impunity to thrive. Nigeria has to be restructured without delay.”