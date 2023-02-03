Sola Sobowale Sparks Reactions As She Dances With Kunle Remi In New Video

Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale has caused a stir after sharing a video of herself dancing with actor Kunle Remi and another lady.

Naija News reports that the 59-year-old shared the video in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“We’re not crazy, we’re mentally hilarious,” she captioned the post.

Sola and Kunle acted together in Kunle Afolayan’s last movie titled Anikulapo.

The video attracted a lot of reactions from the actress’ fans. Below are some of the reactions.

the_blinxx wrote: ‘If you watch this more than ones gather here for refreshment’

dj___pin wrote: ‘Saaro alaso ofi ni gbangan.’

2bown wrote: ‘If you no understand this video,gather here we have meeting.

45himself wrote: ‘God blessings and God grace 💓 on you Mama.’

_eeshhbeauty wrote: ‘I no trust this Saro😂😂leave mummy alone.’

stephen__oni wrote: ‘Leave saaro and his straff partner, who is that young girl.’

mayestic_05 wrote: ‘So saro alaso ofi is your don ma ..? Wow 😂 love ❤️ you ma action po …. We won’t lose you now ma …. Love you so much.’

ella_lah_beauty wrote: ‘Shey this woman like this guy for real life ni.. what’s all this holding.’