Biafra: DSS Source Gives Update On Nnamdi Kanu’s Health, Exposes IPOB Leader’s Plan

The detained leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is reportedly getting good treatment in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Naija News reports that allegations had emerged claiming that the pro-Biafra agitator was being denied access to his doctors, not well fed and treated poorly, leading to the deterioration of his health.

But a source told The Nation that the reports were false and aimed to tarnish the image of the service.

According to the source, the DSS always complies with standard operating procedures in the discharge of its duties.

The DSS source said: “He has his own health condition, like everyone else who is either managing one thing or the other. As we speak, he is hale and hearty.

“He is even given the food of his choice at his request. Whatever he wants, whether pounded yam and various kinds of soup, rice, yam, vegetable soup, pepper soup, afang soup, and others. Whatever he asks for is provided for him and he is well taken care of.”

According to him, stories about Nnamdi Kanu’s health and how he was being treated may be a ploy to pave the way for his release from detention.

“He seems to be fed up with being in detention. But the stories flying are just a ploy to see that he is released from the custody of the service,” the source said.

The source added that, “He asked his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, to write a petition to the Human Rights Council to draw attention to his alleged plight to which his lawyer agreed.

“He also directed his lawyer to write a petition to the National Judicial Council (NJC) against the Appeal Court justices that gave a stay of execution on his earlier discharge, but Ozekhome argued otherwise and declined to carry out the instruction. The lawyer said it would be an affront and against his long years of relations in the court.

“He also asked his lawyer to expedite action for him to be transferred to a custodial centre, instead of the DSS custody.”