Aubameyang Left Out Of Chelsea’s Champions League Squad

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been left off Chelsea’s squad for the Champions League knockout stages in favor of recent arrivals.

Chelsea’s new arrivals, Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Joao Felix made the Champions League squad. While Aubameyang who has two goals so far in the competition after six group games was left out.

The 33-year-old Gabonese attacker was last selected in coach Graham Potter’s starting XI on November 6. As it stands, the former Arsenal captain has completely fallen out of favor with the former Brighton manager.

Also, Benoit Badiashile who joined Chelsea for £35 million in January is not included in the club’s Champions League squad.

England’s Noni Madueke, a young winger who Chelsea bought for over £30.7 million, along with Andrey Santos and David Datro Fofana, were all left out.

They had to be left out of the team because clubs are permitted to sign up a total of three new players for the competition’s semifinal and final matches.

Interestingly, Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech, whose proposed loan move to Paris St-Germain fell through, is included in Potter’s team for the competition.

Chelsea purchased Argentine World Cup champion Fernandez from Benfica for a British transfer price record of 121 million euros.

Mudryk’s arrival at Stamford Bridge from Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal worth up to £89m came shortly after the club signed Portugal forward Felix on a loan deal from Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea will travel to German club Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Wednesday, 15 February (20:00 GMT).