NiMet Reveals Only Thing That Can Sustain Hydro-Power Generation In Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has revealed that to sustain hydro-power generation, hydro-power generating plants operators must harness the rainfall in most parts of the country.

NiMet, made this known in a document titled “Seasonal Climate Prediction 2023” where it urged plant managers to complement the non-renewable energy sources to meet up with the high demand for power for cooling systems during the hot season.

The Director General, NiMet, Prof Mansur Matazu, said to cope with the high demand for power, alternative power generation sources should be embraced to complement the hydro-power, adding that this would also help to hedge the power sector against the vulnerability of hydropower systems to climate variability and change.

He said: “Electricity distribution companies should ensure that cables, electric poles, and other installations used in transmitting power to users are properly installed so as to withstand strong winds, heavy rains and other severe weather phenomena.

“Continuous investment in renewable energy systems powered by solar and wind to supplement the non-renewable energy production deficit. Offices, buildings, and households should be well-ventilated to allow effective and efficient air circulation during the hot season, and thereby, reduce demand for power for air-conditioning.

“Regular monitoring and de-silting of hydro-power dams to maximise water storage, prevent dam collapse and minimise the risk of water shortage.”

He, however, noted that the cleaning of solar panels and windmills would enhance energy production and withstand rainstorms common at the beginning of the rainy season.

He added that power storage battery bank shelters (especially outdoors) for renewable energy sources should be built using non-conductor materials and should be well-ventilated to minimise high-temperature effects

“Risk of fire incident is also high during the period and, therefore, bushes should be trimmed, and fire breaks provided around power substations and wooden poles,” he said.