‘APC Has Nothing But Misery And Pain, Like Arsonists, They Won’t Stop Until They Burn Nigeria Down’

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council has lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the hardship rocking the country.

The PDP was reacting to the massive protest that rocked the state over petrol scarcity and the hike in fuel prices.

In a statement to Naija News on Monday, the Deputy Director Publicity, State Campaign Management Committee, Chris Osa Nehikhare, stated that the ruling APC will not rest until they burn this country to the ground.

The PDP stated: “It is with deep sympathy and empathy with residents of Edo State and indeed all Nigerians that this press statement is being issued today, with regard to the lingering fuel crisis alongside other issues of grave concerns currently bedeviling the nation, and which have continued unabated.

“The inefficiency of the APC-led federal government has never been in doubt. We have always known that they dealt from the bottom of the deck, but this is the height of inhumanity and conscienceless depravity; it is one suffering too many.”

The party therefore urged all residents of the state to be aware that as a people oriented party, the PDP shares in their pains, and as such, remains a part and parcel of the protest.

The PDP stated that the Edo State Government had earlier informed residents in the state of its commitment to resolving the unending shortage and hike in the price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), until it becomes available and affordable to all residents in the State.

“The state government has since put in place a monitoring team as well as other machineries, to checkmate the excesses of major petroleum marketers, in order to ensure a seamless distribution and sales of PMS.

“It is however worth noting, that the lackadaisical attitude by which the APC-led government has handled this fuel crisis so far, bears testament to their disregard and lack of empathy for the Nigerian populace.

“Their ‘Loop of Bondage’ must be broken. We cannot allow them to perpetuate or prolong these lingering challenges.

“The APC has nothing but misery and pains to offer Nigerians. You try to put out one fire, they start another. Like arsonists, they will not rest until they burn this country to the ground,” the statement reads.

The PDP condole with all Edo State residents and assured them that their days of suffering are nearing its end, stressing that with their support and votes, “we shall chase the APC out of power in the forthcoming general election.

“This is why we call on the good people of Edo State and indeed Nigerians today, to join the PDP to end this tyranny and free ourselves from the tiresome thread-mill of existence under the APC-led administration.”