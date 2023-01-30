Massive Protests Rocks Benin City [Videos]

Nigerian have come out in large numbers to massively protest the continous scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol, in Benin, Edo State capital.

Naija News gathered that protesters on Monday morning blocked the ever busy Sapele road and Ugbowo road, where the University of Benin is located.

Sources told this platform that youths took to the streets to kick against the outrageous amount they have to part with to purchase fuel for their vehicles, generators and other appliances.

One source told Naija News that he bought fuel for as high as 600 per litre on Monday morning.

See videos below: