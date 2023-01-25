Transfer News Across Europe On January 25

Welcome to the roundup of the latest transfer news for today, Wednesday, 25th, January 2023.

Arsenal may compete with Chelsea for the signature of Moises Caicedo, a 21-year-old midfielder for Brighton, in the summer, according to the Night Standard.

The Ecuadorian international carries a £100 million price tag from the Seagulls, the Times claimed.

In order to reunite the former Monaco duo, France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, is expected to advise Paris St. Germain to make a new bid for Bernando Silva, a 28-year-old midfielder for Manchester City, as reported by the Sun.

Sam Allardyce, the former manager of Everton, will also be taken into consideration as a potential replacement for Marcelo Bielsa, the Independent claimed.

Carlos Corberan of West Brom is another candidate, but former Leeds manager Bielsa is undecided about accepting the position, the Times reported.

Although Bielsa has had preliminary discussions with Everton, he has informed them that their team is “too slow” and that he would like speed options added to their roster during the remaining January transfer window, as reported by the Mail.

In an effort to start again and establish himself after being fired by Everton on Monday, Frank Lampard is thinking about moving abroad, the Sun claimed.

Leicester is interested in Leeds winger Jack Harrison, who is 26, as reported by the Telegraph.

Prior to a 23 million euro (£20.3 million) transfer, 21-year-old forward Nicolas Jackson of Villarreal and Senegal will have a medical at Bournemouth on Wednesday, the Guardian claimed.

Matias Vina, a 25-year-old defender from Uruguay, is a target for the Cherries in negotiations with Roma, according to 90 min.

Keylor Navas, a 36-year-old goalkeeper from Costa Rica who currently plays for Paris St. Germain, is wanted by Nottingham Forest, the Mail claimed.

Brazilian defender Thiago Silva, 38, and Chelsea have begun contract negotiations since his current agreement is set to expire at the end of the current campaign, the Athletic reported.

The Italian team’s 24-year-old American midfielder Weston McKennie is the subject of continuing negotiations between Leeds and Juventus, according to Franco Romano.

Spanish full-back Ivan Fresneda, 18, is a top candidate to join Arsenal from Real Valladolid, Sports Insider claimed.

Right-back Djed Spence, 22, of the England under-21 team, is welcome to depart on loan, according to Tottenham, 90 min reported.

Due to the injuries to Danny Ings and Gianluca Scamacca, West Ham attempted to sign Santos and Brazil attacker Marcos Leonardo on loan, but the move has been refused thus far, 90 min reported.