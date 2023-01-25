LeBron James Gets Closer To NBA Record But Couldn’t Help LA Lakers Against Clippers

Despite getting closer to the NBA’s all-time scoring record, LeBron James was unable to stop the Los Angeles Lakers from falling to the Los Angeles Clippers 133-115.

The 46 points LeBron James scored in the game earlier today brought him 178 points closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 overall points record.

During the game against Clippers, James also established a new record by scoring 40 points against every NBA team.

James’ final tally included nine three-pointers, a career high, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

If James keeps up his current pattern, he will probably beat Abdul-Jabbar’s record in the following two weeks.

After LA Lakers’ defeat to LA Clippers, the coach of Lakers, Darvin Ham said of LeBron James: “He’s playing at an unbelievable level right now. It’s amazing to be able to watch.

“I’m happy for him, but we’ve got to get better. We’ve got to give some help in other areas.

“We want to win games – so everyone can do something a little bit better, myself and my staff included.”

In the Clippers’ 10th straight victory over the Lakers, dating back to the first game of the 2020–21 season, Paul George led the team in scoring with 27 points.

The Lakers remain in 13th place in the Western Conference after the victory, while the Clippers move up to sixth.

In another game, the Denver Nuggets defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 99-98 after Nikola Jokic made the game-winning shot with 16 seconds left.

Jokic finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Nuggets earned their 10th victory in their previous 11 games.