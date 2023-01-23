MKO Abiola’s Wife Drags Police, IGP Baba’s Son To Court Over Alleged Harassment

The Inspector-General of the Nigeria Police Force, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, has been dragged to court by Prof. Zainab Abiola, wife of late Moshood Abiola (MKO Abiola), over alleged harassment and defamation of character.

In a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja, the academician alleged that the police force violated her fundamental human right to life, and her dignity was dragged in the mud after an alleged conspiracy reportedly involving the son of the police boss, Ibrahim Alkali.

Mentioned in the suit are IGP Baba, his son, Ibrahim, and a former police orderly, Inspector Teju Moses, Naija News reports.

In the suit with reference number FHA/ABJ/CS/2370/202 filed by her lawyer, Tawo Tawo (SAN), Abiola averred that she was framed on September 20, 2022, by one Ibrahim Alkali, the adopted son of the IGP, claiming that she inflicted injury on her former orderly, Inspector Moses.

According to the widower, the development has caused damage to her name, reputation and mental health.

“He (Ibrahim Alkali) conspired with my ex-orderly to lie that I inflicted bodily harm on her. We have CCTV cameras around that will reveal what happened when the proceedings commenced,” Abiola told the court.

She further stated that the defendants humiliated, dragged her to court, and she was condemned by the court of public opinion.

These, according to Abiola’s wife, dented her personality and image which she said is irredeemable.

She said: “The aforementioned incident has caused me so much damage, trauma, and ill-health, and has reduced my standing and recognition in a global society, despite the fact that I have attained an international reputation.”

Naija News understands that Abiola, in the writ of summons, prayed to the court for a declaration that the act of the police against her and other plaintiffs caused her a series of nightmares, as she is in constant fear for her life.

The plaintiff, therefore, asked the court to order the defendants to pay her N100 billion as damages for defamation, shame, ridicule, harassment, trauma, humiliation, and public embarrassment meted out to her by the police.

The hearing date for the suit has been fixed for February 28.

Recall that the plaintiff’s husband, MKO Abiola was the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.