2023: DSS Makes Vow To INEC Weeks To General Elections

The Department of State Services (DSS) has made a promise to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the February/March general election.

The security agency assured the electoral body that it would provide a conducive atmosphere for the elections.

The Director General, State Services, DGSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi made the pledge in Abuja at the opening of a 4-day strategic workshop organized by the Service for its state directors and heads of institutions.

Service Spokesman, Dr Peter Afunanya, in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, explained that the workshop whichp took place between 18th and 21st January, 2023, was part of the Service’s preparedness for the general elections.

Afunnaya stated that the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, during his speech, assured the DSS that it would ensure that they deliver free, fair and credible election.

Also, the Commission, through its Director of Legal Services, Oluwatoyin Babalola, educated participants on the Electoral Act 2022 and its implications for Security agencies.

“The Service reviewed the security situation in the country and assured INEC of its support which is in line with the President’s pronouncement to the world to bequeath a free and fair election”, said Afunanya.

He said as part of related trainings and courses outlined for personnel for the period, a capacity building seminar in Public Relations was also declared open by the DGSS on Monday for mid-level officers drawn from the State Commands.