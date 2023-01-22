PVC Collection: Ondo Declares Holiday On Tuesday

The Ondo State Government has joined its counterpart in Lagos State to set aside some working days for workers to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

Naija News reports that the Ondo government has also declared Tuesday, January 24, 2023, a work-free day to enable all eligible voters in the state to collect their PVCs at designated centres of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) centres.

The development was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Richard Olatunde.

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu admonished registered voters in his state to endeavour to use the day go and collect their PVCs.

He appealed to them to prioritise the collection of their PVCs in other for them to carry out their civil responsibilities at the forthcoming polls.

This platform understands that the development is coming barely two days after Southwest governors under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) joined the list of people advocating for a holiday to enable workers to collect their PVCs.

Naija News reported on Friday that the Southwest APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) on Thursday at their meeting at the party’s campaign office in Akure the Ondo State capital launched “Operation Collect Your PVC” across all states in the Southwest.

The group decried the low rate of collection of PVCs in the zone, therefore APC states in the zone have been enjoined to declare Tuesday, January 24 as a public holiday, to enable the people to collect their PVCs.

It was gathered that the Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who presided over the meeting of the Southwest APC PCC said he was concerned about the low rate of collection of PVC in the zone.

Similarly, the Lagos State Government has declared four days as public holidays for public servants in the state to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) at their respective local government/local council development areas in the state.

Ths state Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, made this known in a circular released on Wednesday to all workers.

Muri-Okunola said Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu approved Tuesday, January 24 to Friday, January 27 as work-free days for public servants to collect their PVCs.

However, in the statement, Akeredolu said, “The importance of the forthcoming elections can not be overemphasised. There is an urgent need for us to address the low rate of PVC collection in the Southwest. Beyond partisan lines, it is imperative that our people understand that the PVC is their license to enthrone desired political leadership.

“We are constrained to take this decision to enable our people to take this advantage and collect their PVCs. It’s important that we all exercise our civic responsibilities.

“All political appointees and other government functionaries are also directed to return to their local governments and wards to encourage our people to collect their PVCs.”