Labour Party Reveals Who Peter Obi Is Working For, Says More Endorsement Coming

The Labour Party (LP) has said its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is working for the Nigerian people , and he has vowed that he is going to change the narrative of Nigeria.

The Spokesperson for the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, made this known while speaking to The PUNCH on Saturday.

Tanko was reacting to comments by the Senate Whip, Senator Orji Kalu, who claimed that the LP presidential candidate was working for the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The LP spokesperson boasted that Peter Obi would get more endorsements from elder statesmen in Nigeria, stressing that Obi’s presidential race was not an individual project but cuts across all the states in the country.

Tanko said: “As we speak today, this particular quest is not about an individual, it is a collective fight to get Nigeria out of the present quagmire. So, every state is expected to work for this project.”

He stressed, “Peter Obi is working for the Nigerian people, and he has vowed that he is going to change the narrative of Nigeria from a consumption stage to a production stage. I think all those who are trying to associate themselves with the progress of Mr. Peter Obi-Datti are just trying to gain public notice. As we are speaking, we are coasting to victory for the Nigerian people.”

He emphasized that “This is just what the former President Olusegun Obasanjo said that if you are looking for somebody with a track record, vision, character, and physical attributes with mental capacity, that is exactly what Peter Obi epitomizes. Peter Obi is strongly working on getting Nigeria out of the woods.”